FY2018 EPS Estimates for Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) Increased by Analyst

Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial increased their FY2018 earnings estimates for Cimarex Energy in a research note issued on Monday, November 19th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will earn $7.32 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.13. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Cimarex Energy’s Q4 2018 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $1.72 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $8.05 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on XEC. Jefferies Financial Group set a $117.00 price objective on Cimarex Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Imperial Capital reiterated an “in-line” rating on shares of Cimarex Energy in a report on Tuesday. Williams Capital set a $129.00 price objective on Cimarex Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Cimarex Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.25.

NYSE:XEC opened at $83.86 on Wednesday. Cimarex Energy has a 52 week low of $77.63 and a 52 week high of $130.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 1.04.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.47. Cimarex Energy had a return on equity of 23.33% and a net margin of 28.70%. The firm had revenue of $591.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XEC. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its stake in Cimarex Energy by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 12,651 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cimarex Energy by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,848 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,580,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Cimarex Energy by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,541 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Cimarex Energy by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,069 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McCollum Christoferson Group LLC lifted its stake in Cimarex Energy by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 36,267 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. 98.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cimarex Energy news, Director Lisa A. Stewart bought 320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $84.05 per share, with a total value of $26,896.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. This is a positive change from Cimarex Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.48%.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2017, it had a total proved oil and gas reserves of 3.35 trillion cubic feet equivalent (Tcfe) consisting of 1.61 trillion cubic feet of natural gas, 0.82 Tcfe of oil, and 0.92 Tcfe of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Mid-Continent and Permian Basin regions.

