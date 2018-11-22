FY2018 EPS Estimates for OFG Bancorp Reduced by Analyst (OFG)

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) – Research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their FY2018 EPS estimates for shares of OFG Bancorp in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst B. Rabatin now expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.48 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.50. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a “Buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Get OFG Bancorp alerts:

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $100.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.80 million. OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 18.22%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised OFG Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

OFG stock opened at $17.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $883.28 million, a PE ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. OFG Bancorp has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $18.65.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in OFG Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 1,775.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,941 shares of the bank’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 9,411 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 223.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,958 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 6,876 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp during the second quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp during the third quarter worth $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

OFG Bancorp Company Profile

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides various banking and financial services. It operates in three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending products; and financial planning, investment brokerage, corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

Further Reading: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for OFG Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFG Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.