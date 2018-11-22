FY2019 Earnings Estimate for Viacom, Inc. Issued By Gabelli (VIAB)

Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) – Equities research analysts at Gabelli reduced their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Viacom in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 19th. Gabelli analyst B. Harriss now anticipates that the company will earn $4.20 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.55. Gabelli also issued estimates for Viacom’s FY2020 earnings at $4.60 EPS.

Viacom (NASDAQ:VIAB) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 16th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. Viacom had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 13.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis.

VIAB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Macquarie raised Viacom from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. TheStreet raised Viacom from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Viacom in a research note on Monday, October 15th. ValuEngine cut Viacom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Viacom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.16.

NASDAQ VIAB opened at $31.75 on Thursday. Viacom has a 12 month low of $26.09 and a 12 month high of $35.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a PE ratio of 7.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Viacom by 100.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Viacom by 36,808.3% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,417 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Viacom during the third quarter valued at $169,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Viacom during the third quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Commerce Bank bought a new position in shares of Viacom during the third quarter valued at $210,000. 81.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 14th. Viacom’s payout ratio is currently 19.42%.

Viacom Company Profile

Viacom, Inc operates media brands that create entertainment content worldwide. The company creates television programs, motion pictures, short-form content, games, consumer products, podcasts, live events, and social media experiences. It operates through two segments, Media Networks and Filmed Entertainment.

