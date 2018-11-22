FY2019 Earnings Forecast for Foot Locker, Inc. Issued By Piper Jaffray Companies (FL)

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) – Equities research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their FY2019 EPS estimates for Foot Locker in a report released on Tuesday, November 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst E. Murphy now anticipates that the athletic footwear retailer will earn $4.45 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.35. Piper Jaffray Companies has a “Hold” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Foot Locker’s Q1 2020 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.55 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. OTR Global raised shares of Foot Locker to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Foot Locker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, September 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Foot Locker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.91.

Foot Locker stock opened at $52.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Foot Locker has a 12-month low of $38.17 and a 12-month high of $59.40.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 20.88%. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 18th will be given a dividend of $0.345 per share. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 17th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.58%.

In other Foot Locker news, Director Matthew M. Mckenna sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.81, for a total transaction of $355,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,547,621.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Foot Locker by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,900,629 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $351,793,000 after purchasing an additional 18,239 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Foot Locker by 140.8% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,694,180 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $290,289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329,150 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Foot Locker by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,248,477 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $267,569,000 after purchasing an additional 144,290 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD increased its position in Foot Locker by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 3,287,156 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $173,069,000 after purchasing an additional 67,060 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in Foot Locker by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,909,051 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $148,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,218 shares during the period.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

