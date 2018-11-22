GameStop (GME) Stock Price Up 11.6%

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)’s share price rose 11.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.50 and last traded at $13.71. Approximately 12,480,864 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 359% from the average daily volume of 2,719,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.28.

GME has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America set a $10.00 target price on shares of GameStop and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GameStop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Wedbush set a $19.00 target price on shares of GameStop and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $18.00 target price on shares of GameStop and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of GameStop in a report on Monday, September 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. GameStop currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.13.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). GameStop had a negative net margin of 0.48% and a positive return on equity of 13.78%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that GameStop Corp. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GME. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in GameStop in the second quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in GameStop by 1.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 443,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,601,000 after buying an additional 7,986 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in GameStop by 35.1% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 111,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after buying an additional 28,957 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new stake in GameStop in the third quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its position in GameStop by 27.8% in the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,325,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,314,000 after buying an additional 288,549 shares during the last quarter.

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and wireless services retailer. It operates in five segments: United States, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Technology Brands. The company sells new and pre-owned video game hardware; video game software; pre-owned and value video games; video game accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, memory cards, and other add-ons; and digital products, such as downloadable content, network points cards, prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards, and digitally downloadable software.

