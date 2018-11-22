GAP (GPS) Price Target Cut to $34.00 by Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group

GAP (NYSE:GPS) had its target price reduced by Telsey Advisory Group from $39.00 to $34.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on GPS. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of GAP from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of GAP from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of GAP in a research note on Friday, August 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of GAP in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. They issued a neutral rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays set a $39.00 price target on shares of GAP and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.39.

GAP stock traded up $1.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.81. The company had a trading volume of 6,932,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,654,235. GAP has a 1-year low of $24.25 and a 1-year high of $35.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.96.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The apparel retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. GAP had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 29.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that GAP will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.2425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 8th. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. GAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.54%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GPS. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of GAP during the 3rd quarter worth $111,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in shares of GAP during the 2nd quarter worth $148,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of GAP during the 2nd quarter worth $196,000. Titus Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of GAP during the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of GAP during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. 56.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, and Intermix brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

