Gazit Globe Ltd (GZT) Holdings Boosted by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Gazit Globe Ltd (NYSE:GZT) (TSE:GZT) by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 60,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,300 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Gazit Globe were worth $564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in shares of Gazit Globe by 12.7% during the second quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 9,398,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,176 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Gazit Globe by 83.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 438,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,038,000 after acquiring an additional 199,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Gazit Globe by 15.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 102,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 13,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GZT opened at $8.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Gazit Globe Ltd has a 12-month low of $8.05 and a 12-month high of $11.00.

Gazit Globe (NYSE:GZT) (TSE:GZT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $188.52 million for the quarter. Gazit Globe had a negative net margin of 17.39% and a positive return on equity of 2.90%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gazit Globe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st.

Gazit Globe Company Profile

Gazit Globe Ltd, through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, develops, operates, and manages supermarket-anchored shopping centers in North America, Europe, and internationally. As of December 31, 2016, the company owned and operated 426 properties with a gross leasable area of approximately 6.6 million square meters in approximately 20 countries.

