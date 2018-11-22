Genuine Parts (GPC) Holdings Reduced by Gratus Capital LLC

Gratus Capital LLC reduced its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,693 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 976 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Genuine Parts in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 87.8% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Genuine Parts in the second quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas purchased a new position in Genuine Parts in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Genuine Parts in the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.60.

GPC stock opened at $100.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.11. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $85.80 and a twelve month high of $107.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 3.99%. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 62.07%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement and industrial parts, electrical and electronic materials, and business products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australasia, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, and Poland. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment through 57 NAPA automotive parts distribution centers and 1,100 NAPA AUTO PARTS stores.

