Genuine Parts (GPC) Stake Raised by Commonwealth Bank of Australia

Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,915 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. Ffcm LLC lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 14,322 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,332 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts in the second quarter valued at $110,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 87.8% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts in the second quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts in the second quarter valued at $201,000. 75.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GPC opened at $100.01 on Thursday. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $85.80 and a 1-year high of $107.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. Genuine Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 7th will be given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.07%.

GPC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.60.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement and industrial parts, electrical and electronic materials, and business products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australasia, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, and Poland. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment through 57 NAPA automotive parts distribution centers and 1,100 NAPA AUTO PARTS stores.

