George Weston (WN) Given Outperform Rating at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets restated their outperform rating on shares of George Weston (TSE:WN) in a research note released on Wednesday. They currently have a C$112.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on WN. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$119.00 to C$114.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$109.00 to C$116.00 in a report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$135.00 to C$123.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 2nd.

Shares of TSE:WN opened at C$94.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.84. George Weston has a fifty-two week low of C$89.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$112.08.

In other news, Director Robert Sawyer purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$99.91 per share, with a total value of C$199,820.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 2,250 shares of company stock worth $224,475.

George Weston Company Profile

George Weston Limited engages in the food processing and distribution business in Canada and internationally. The company's Weston Foods segment produces fresh, frozen, and specialty bakery products, such as breads, rolls, bagels, flatbreads, rye bread, tortillas, doughnuts, cakes, pies, cookies, crackers, and other baked goods through national and regional supermarkets, wholesale and club stores, dollar stores, convenience stores, food service distributors, and outlets.

