Getty Realty (GTY) versus Cadus (KDUS) Head to Head Analysis

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) and Cadus (OTCMKTS:KDUS) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Getty Realty and Cadus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Getty Realty 35.21% 8.61% 4.41% Cadus N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Getty Realty and Cadus’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Getty Realty $120.15 million 9.93 $47.18 million $1.66 17.73 Cadus N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Getty Realty has higher revenue and earnings than Cadus.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Getty Realty and Cadus, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Getty Realty 0 0 3 0 3.00 Cadus 0 0 0 0 N/A

Getty Realty presently has a consensus target price of $30.33, suggesting a potential upside of 3.03%. Given Getty Realty’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Getty Realty is more favorable than Cadus.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

64.6% of Getty Realty shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Cadus shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.6% of Getty Realty shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Cadus shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Getty Realty pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Cadus does not pay a dividend. Getty Realty pays out 77.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Getty Realty has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Summary

Getty Realty beats Cadus on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Getty Realty Company Profile

Getty Realty Corp. is the leading publicly-traded real estate investment trust in the United States specializing in the ownership, leasing and financing of convenience store and gasoline station properties. As of June 30, 2018, the Company owned 854 properties and leased 78 properties from third-party landlords in 30 states across the United States and Washington, D.C.

Cadus Company Profile

Cadus Corporation engages in real estate acquisition, renovation, and construction activities in Miami-Dade County, Florida. It would purchases individual homes and individual residential lots for renovation or construction, and resale. The company was formerly known as Cadus Pharmaceutical Corporation and changed its name to Cadus Corporation in June 2003. Cadus Corporation was founded in 1992 and is based in New York, New York. Cadus Corporation is a subsidiary of a Starfire Holding Corporation.

