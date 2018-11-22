Gilead Sciences (GILD) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Mizuho set a $94.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $85.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a buy rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $88.63.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $66.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Gilead Sciences has a twelve month low of $64.27 and a twelve month high of $89.54. The stock has a market cap of $87.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.01.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.21. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 39.32%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.64%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, Director John C. Martin sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total value of $3,477,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,067,762 shares in the company, valued at $213,362,847.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 150,000 shares of company stock worth $11,087,500. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 8.9% in the third quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 28,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 6.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,726,000 after acquiring an additional 5,841 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 646.6% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 3,524 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the third quarter worth approximately $319,000. Finally, Swedbank raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 103.7% during the third quarter. Swedbank now owns 3,906,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $301,596,000 after buying an additional 1,988,987 shares during the last quarter. 77.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, Truvada, Viread, Emtriva, and Tybost for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, Sovaldi, Viread, and Hepsera products for treating liver diseases.

