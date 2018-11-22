Girard Partners LTD. Purchases Shares of 2,976 Ventas, Inc. (VTR)

Girard Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 2,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 22.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,214,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $392,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331,028 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 23.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,848,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $372,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,487 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 14.7% during the second quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 6,478,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $368,960,000 after purchasing an additional 828,577 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 1.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,376,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $306,207,000 after purchasing an additional 80,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 101.5% during the second quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,952,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $225,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990,849 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VTR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Ventas in a research report on Friday, July 27th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Ventas in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $61.00 price target on shares of Ventas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $55.00 price target on shares of Ventas and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.46.

In other Ventas news, EVP T Richard Riney sold 13,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $822,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VTR opened at $61.36 on Thursday. Ventas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.55 and a 52 week high of $64.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $22.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of -0.02.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. Ventas had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 4.56%. The firm had revenue of $936.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, life science and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, health systems and skilled nursing facilities.

