Girard Partners LTD. Purchases Shares of 3,758 BHP Billiton plc (BBL)

Girard Partners LTD. purchased a new position in BHP Billiton plc (NYSE:BBL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,758 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in BHP Billiton in the 2nd quarter worth about $112,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new stake in BHP Billiton in the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in BHP Billiton in the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its holdings in BHP Billiton by 1,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 6,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lourd Capital LLC bought a new stake in BHP Billiton in the 3rd quarter worth about $271,000. 4.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BBL shares. ValuEngine upgraded BHP Billiton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. Investec upgraded BHP Billiton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded BHP Billiton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BHP Billiton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. BHP Billiton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

BHP Billiton stock opened at $40.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $42.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.11. BHP Billiton plc has a 52-week low of $35.50 and a 52-week high of $47.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

BHP Billiton Company Profile

BHP Billiton Plc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. It operates through four segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The company explores for copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical coal, energy coal, and oil and gas.

