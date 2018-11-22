Girard Partners LTD. Purchases Shares of 565 Intuit Inc. (INTU)

Girard Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 565 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INTU. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Intuit during the second quarter worth about $309,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit during the second quarter worth about $356,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Intuit by 23.8% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,547 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Intuit by 3.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,185 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Visionary Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuit during the second quarter worth about $218,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INTU has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Intuit from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Guggenheim started coverage on Intuit in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Intuit from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Intuit from $204.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.88.

In other news, EVP Henry Tayloe Stansbury sold 3,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.54, for a total value of $808,842.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,048 shares in the company, valued at $896,793.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brad D. Smith sold 254,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.66, for a total value of $57,899,629.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 415,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,580,208.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 622,236 shares of company stock worth $137,883,071. Company insiders own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTU stock opened at $198.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $50.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.43 and a 12-month high of $231.84.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 19th. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.45 million. Intuit had a return on equity of 56.35% and a net margin of 20.71%. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 10th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.50%.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

