Girard Partners LTD. Raises Stake in Nike Inc (NKE)

Girard Partners LTD. grew its position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 4.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,330 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Nike were worth $2,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nike during the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Nike by 1,044.3% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Nike during the 3rd quarter worth $115,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in Nike during the 2nd quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Nike during the 3rd quarter worth $119,000. 64.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Johnathan A. Rodgers sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.05, for a total value of $1,360,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,293,203.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,445,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,902,645. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,219,350 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NKE opened at $72.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $112.95 billion, a PE ratio of 29.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.77. Nike Inc has a 1 year low of $58.54 and a 1 year high of $86.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 25th. The footwear maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. Nike had a return on equity of 40.69% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $9.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nike Inc will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Nike’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. Nike’s payout ratio is presently 33.06%.

NKE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their target price on Nike from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $82.00 target price on Nike and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $103.00 target price on Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Oppenheimer raised Nike from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, HSBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Nike has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.74.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

