Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT) Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) traded down 0.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $32.60 and last traded at $32.81. 14,829 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,030,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.01.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. SunTrust Banks set a $70.00 price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 5th. HC Wainwright set a $125.00 price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.20.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.32 and a beta of 3.70.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.66) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Global Blood Therapeutics Inc will post -3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 63.5% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 5,942 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 46.5% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. increased its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 297.4% in the second quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 31,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after buying an additional 23,788 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $1,027,000. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 64.1% in the second quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 48,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after buying an additional 18,966 shares during the last quarter.

About Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT)

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.

