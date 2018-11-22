Global Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.10

Shares of Global Daily Fantasy Sports Inc (CVE:DFS) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 42000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Global Daily Fantasy Sports Company Profile (CVE:DFS)

Global Daily Fantasy Sports Inc operates in daily fantasy sports (DFS) industry. It offers DFS software and network, which enables its licensed customers to offer a customized and branded DFS product to their end users. The company was formerly known as Lariat Energy Ltd. and changed its name to Global Daily Fantasy Sports Inc in June 2016.

