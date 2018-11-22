Global X Management Co LLC Has $7.64 Million Position in General Electric (GE)

Global X Management Co LLC increased its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 1,519.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 561,190 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 526,539 shares during the period. Global X Management Co LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $7,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GE. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in General Electric by 158.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 205,696,411 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,799,528,000 after purchasing an additional 126,169,069 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in General Electric by 43.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 90,257,543 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,216,672,000 after purchasing an additional 27,527,425 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in General Electric by 11.0% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 204,957,949 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,762,834,000 after purchasing an additional 20,275,020 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 334.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 17,048,137 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $232,025,000 after acquiring an additional 13,124,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,507,783 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $741,852,000 after acquiring an additional 11,294,608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

In other General Electric news, Director Francisco Dsouza bought 60,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.32 per share, for a total transaction of $499,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 151,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman H Lawrence Culp, Jr. bought 225,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.73 per share, for a total transaction of $2,189,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 295,000 shares of company stock worth $2,783,250. 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GE opened at $7.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.66. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $7.53 and a fifty-two week high of $19.39. The firm has a market cap of $66.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.44, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.95.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.06). General Electric had a negative net margin of 27.36% and a positive return on equity of 10.29%. The firm had revenue of $29.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 14th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.71%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GE shares. UBS Group cut shares of General Electric to an “add” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Gabelli reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Morningstar set a $15.70 price target on shares of General Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Citigroup set a $21.00 price target on shares of General Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.09.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a digital industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Oil & Gas, Aviation, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, engines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services and digital solutions.

