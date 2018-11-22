Globeflex Capital L P Acquires 4,610 Shares of KEMET Co. (KEM)

Globeflex Capital L P lifted its holdings in KEMET Co. (NYSE:KEM) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,563 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,610 shares during the quarter. Globeflex Capital L P owned 0.14% of KEMET worth $1,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of KEMET by 15.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,173,112 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $151,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,341 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in shares of KEMET by 55.7% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 67,652 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 24,188 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of KEMET by 6.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,072,297 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $19,892,000 after purchasing an additional 68,707 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of KEMET by 56.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 778,941 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $14,449,000 after purchasing an additional 281,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of KEMET by 30.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,694 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares during the last quarter. 82.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KEMET alerts:

KEM stock opened at $19.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 3.03. KEMET Co. has a 1-year low of $13.73 and a 1-year high of $29.85.

KEMET (NYSE:KEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $349.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.56 million. KEMET had a return on equity of 27.21% and a net margin of 7.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KEMET Co. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. KEMET’s payout ratio is currently 12.35%.

KEM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded KEMET from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KEMET from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. B. Riley lifted their target price on KEMET and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on KEMET in a report on Monday, October 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

In related news, CEO Per Olof Loof sold 10,000 shares of KEMET stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total value of $254,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 888,992 shares in the company, valued at $22,580,396.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ronald James Assaf sold 3,333 shares of KEMET stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total value of $61,327.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 86,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,595,684.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,999 shares of company stock valued at $471,612 over the last 90 days. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Globeflex Capital L P Acquires 4,610 Shares of KEMET Co. (KEM)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/22/globeflex-capital-l-p-acquires-4610-shares-of-kemet-co-kem.html.

KEMET Profile

KEMET Corporation manufactures and sells passive electronic components under the KEMET brand worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Solid Capacitors, Film and Electrolytic; and Electro-Magnetic, Sensors, and Actuators. It offers tantalum, aluminum polymer, and ceramic capacitors; film, paper, and wet aluminum electrolytic capacitors; electromagnetic interference filters; and electro-magnetic compatible materials and devices, piezo materials and actuators, and various types of sensors.

Featured Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KEMET Co. (NYSE:KEM).

Receive News & Ratings for KEMET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KEMET and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.