Globeflex Capital L P Purchases Shares of 45,174 Wildhorse Resource Development Corp (WRD)

Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in Wildhorse Resource Development Corp (NYSE:WRD) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 45,174 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wildhorse Resource Development in the 2nd quarter valued at $186,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wildhorse Resource Development by 2,494.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,376 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 48,434 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wildhorse Resource Development in the 2nd quarter valued at $254,000. Penn Mutual Life Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Wildhorse Resource Development in the 2nd quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its stake in shares of Wildhorse Resource Development by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 11,306 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 4,706 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:WRD opened at $20.14 on Thursday. Wildhorse Resource Development Corp has a 52 week low of $15.25 and a 52 week high of $29.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.84 and a beta of 0.08.

Wildhorse Resource Development (NYSE:WRD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.07). Wildhorse Resource Development had a negative net margin of 11.80% and a positive return on equity of 14.16%. The firm had revenue of $259.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 111.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Wildhorse Resource Development Corp will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WRD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wildhorse Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Wildhorse Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Wildhorse Resource Development and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 11th. Imperial Capital cut their price objective on shares of Wildhorse Resource Development from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Capital One Financial cut shares of Wildhorse Resource Development from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.89.

Wildhorse Resource Development Profile

WildHorse Resource Development Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid resources. The company primarily holds interests in the Eagle Ford Shale in East Texas and the overpressured Cotton Valley formation in North Louisiana.

