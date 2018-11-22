Globeflex Capital L P Trims Position in American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (AXL)

Globeflex Capital L P cut its position in shares of American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 69,494 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 7,157 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in American Axle & Manufact. were worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in American Axle & Manufact. by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,854 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 7,270 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in American Axle & Manufact. by 12,388.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 93,164 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 92,418 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in American Axle & Manufact. by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 769,615 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $11,714,000 after purchasing an additional 13,053 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in American Axle & Manufact. by 2,246.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 226,106 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 216,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in American Axle & Manufact. by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 54,930 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 15,370 shares in the last quarter.

In other American Axle & Manufact. news, Director Elizabeth Anne Chappell bought 4,000 shares of American Axle & Manufact. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.47 per share, with a total value of $49,880.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David C. Dauch bought 88,100 shares of American Axle & Manufact. stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,507.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 133,325 shares of company stock worth $1,565,388 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

AXL has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Axle & Manufact. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufact. from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Axle & Manufact. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 8th. Barclays set a $15.00 price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufact. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $16.00 price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufact. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. American Axle & Manufact. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.70.

NYSE:AXL opened at $11.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 3.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.26 and a 1-year high of $19.63.

American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. American Axle & Manufact. had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 5.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Axle & Manufact. Company Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, validates, and manufactures driveline, metal forming, powertrain, and casting products. The company's Driveline segment offers axles, driveshafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, transfer cases, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

