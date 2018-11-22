Glynn Capital Management LLC Buys 44,710 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (FB)

Glynn Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 222,269 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 44,710 shares during the period. Facebook makes up 9.3% of Glynn Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Glynn Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $43,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 186.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 624 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A acquired a new position in Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000. Northwest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 target price (up from $170.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price (down from $250.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $212.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Facebook from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.54.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 4,761 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.10, for a total transaction of $671,777.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,840,713. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,112 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.50, for a total value of $290,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $952,462.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,739,660 shares of company stock valued at $298,124,908. 17.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ FB opened at $134.82 on Thursday. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.85 and a 52-week high of $218.62. The company has a market cap of $384.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.55.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.30. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.89% and a net margin of 37.57%. The business had revenue of $13.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. Its products include Facebook Website and mobile application that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing visual stories through photos, videos, and direct messages; Messenger, a messaging application to communicate with other people, groups, and businesses across various platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a mobile messaging application.

