GoByte (GBX) Price Tops $0.55 on Major Exchanges

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded up 2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 22nd. During the last seven days, GoByte has traded down 17.9% against the dollar. One GoByte coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.55 or 0.00012079 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge, Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange and CoinExchange. GoByte has a market capitalization of $1.63 million and $57,135.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GoByte alerts:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000483 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000921 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 23.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000752 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Sparks (SPK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00003446 BTC.

GoByte Profile

GBX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 16th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 3,820,861 coins and its circulating supply is 2,995,874 coins. GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GoByte is gobyte.network. The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling GoByte

GoByte can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, HitBTC, CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoByte should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GoByte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoByte and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.