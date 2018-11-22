Gocompare.Com Group (GOCO) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Gocompare.Com Group (LON:GOCO) in a research report released on Monday morning. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 150 ($1.96) price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Liberum Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Gocompare.Com Group from GBX 115 ($1.50) to GBX 75 ($0.98) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating on shares of Gocompare.Com Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Gocompare.Com Group in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 118 ($1.54) price objective on shares of Gocompare.Com Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Gocompare.Com Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 126.60 ($1.65).

Get Gocompare.Com Group alerts:

LON GOCO opened at GBX 79.80 ($1.04) on Monday. Gocompare.Com Group has a one year low of GBX 84.62 ($1.11) and a one year high of GBX 120 ($1.57).

In other news, insider Joe Hurd purchased 2,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 102 ($1.33) per share, for a total transaction of £2,487.78 ($3,250.73). Also, insider Matthew Crummack purchased 63,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 79 ($1.03) per share, with a total value of £50,247.16 ($65,656.81). Insiders purchased 107,984 shares of company stock valued at $8,519,126 in the last quarter.

About Gocompare.Com Group

GoCompare.com Group plc operates an Internet-based price comparison Website for financial and non-financial products in the United Kingdom. The company's Gocompare.com Website enables people to compare the costs and features of various insurance policies, financial products, and energy tariffs. It provides comparison services for car, motorbike, van, taxi, motorhome, breakdown, home, landlord, student, travel, and pet insurance products, as well as strategic initiatives in the areas of money, energy, home services, life and protection insurance, and other products.

Read More: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Gocompare.Com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gocompare.Com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.