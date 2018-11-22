Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (NASDAQ:CSJ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 98.8% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 99.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ CSJ opened at $103.71 on Thursday. iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $101.18 and a twelve month high of $105.61.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. Invests $258,000 in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (CSJ) Stock” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/22/godshalk-welsh-capital-management-inc-invests-258000-in-ishares-1-3-year-credit-bond-etf-csj-stock.html.

iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF Profile

iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Credit Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks results, which correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fee and expense, of investment grade credit sector of the United States bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S.

Recommended Story: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.