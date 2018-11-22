Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV)

Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,835 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 3,929 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 129,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 652.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 289,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,339,000 after purchasing an additional 251,468 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 31,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvicePeriod LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 100,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,054,000 after purchasing an additional 5,521 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV opened at $79.95 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $79.35 and a 52 week high of $84.58.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2013 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 1st. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

