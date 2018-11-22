Goldfield (GV) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Goldfield (NYSEAMERICAN:GV) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Shares of GV stock opened at $2.60 on Tuesday. Goldfield has a one year low of $2.58 and a one year high of $5.35.

Get Goldfield alerts:

Goldfield (NYSEAMERICAN:GV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $29.52 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldfield by 0.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,001,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,508,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Goldfield by 2.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,903,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,090,000 after purchasing an additional 54,090 shares during the period. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Goldfield by 12.2% in the third quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. now owns 1,252,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,321,000 after purchasing an additional 136,606 shares during the period. Finally, Mill Road Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldfield by 37.0% in the second quarter. Mill Road Capital Management LLC now owns 2,184,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,285,000 after purchasing an additional 590,585 shares during the period.

Goldfield Company Profile

The Goldfield Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical infrastructure construction services primarily to electric utilities and industrial customers in Southeast and mid-Atlantic regions of the United States and Texas. It also offers electrical contracting services, including the construction of transmission lines, distribution systems, drilled pier foundations, substations, and other electrical services.

Featured Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Goldfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.