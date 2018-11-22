Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Assicurazioni Generali (G) a €13.00 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.00 ($15.12) target price on Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) in a research note released on Monday morning. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €14.00 ($16.28) price target on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €19.80 ($23.02) price target on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €17.00 ($19.77) price target on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. UBS Group set a €15.50 ($18.02) price target on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays set a €14.20 ($16.51) price target on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €16.61 ($19.32).

Shares of G opened at €15.73 ($18.29) on Monday. Assicurazioni Generali has a twelve month low of €13.65 ($15.87) and a twelve month high of €16.48 ($19.16).

About Assicurazioni Generali

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Life; Non Life; and Holding and Other Business. The company offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family, as well as for businesses; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products, as well as asset management and banking services.

