Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) Holdings Cut by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 83,435 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 9,466 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $18,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 7,719.0% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,457 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 23,157 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth $109,000. Palo Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth $109,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Goldman Sachs Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $226.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $276.46.

Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $192.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.15. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 12-month low of $190.35 and a 12-month high of $275.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The investment management company reported $6.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.38 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 16.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 25.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 16.19%.

Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

