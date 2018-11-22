Goosehead Insurance Inc (GSHD) VP Purchases $19,967.28 in Stock

Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) VP Gary Delavan bought 921 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.68 per share, with a total value of $19,967.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

GSHD traded down $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $24.03. The company had a trading volume of 85,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,084. Goosehead Insurance Inc has a 52-week low of $10.78 and a 52-week high of $38.18.

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $16.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.60 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance Inc will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on GSHD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Goosehead Insurance has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,822,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,534,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,753,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,744,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $839,000. 73.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Goosehead Insurance Inc (GSHD) VP Purchases $19,967.28 in Stock” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/22/goosehead-insurance-inc-gshd-vp-purchases-19967-28-in-stock.html.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

See Also: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.