Government Properties Income Trust’s (GOV) Sell Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Government Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:GOV)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Tuesday. They currently have a $8.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential downside of 6.87% from the stock’s previous close.

GOV has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded Government Properties Income Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. TheStreet upgraded Government Properties Income Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Government Properties Income Trust from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Government Properties Income Trust from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Government Properties Income Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

GOV stock opened at $8.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $878.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.37. Government Properties Income Trust has a twelve month low of $8.41 and a twelve month high of $19.05.

Government Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:GOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $106.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.90 million. Government Properties Income Trust had a return on equity of 0.64% and a net margin of 4.14%. The business’s revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Government Properties Income Trust will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Government Properties Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Government Properties Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Government Properties Income Trust by 243.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,323 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Government Properties Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Government Properties Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000. 61.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Government Properties Income Trust Company Profile

Government Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which primarily owns properties located throughout the United States that are majority leased to the U.S. Government and other government tenants and office properties in the metropolitan Washington, DC market area that are leased to government and private sector tenants.

