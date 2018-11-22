Grainger (GRI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $258.00

Grainger PLC (LON:GRI) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 258 ($3.37) and last traded at GBX 259 ($3.38), with a volume of 1078711 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 265 ($3.46).

GRI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of Grainger in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Numis Securities raised shares of Grainger to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 369 ($4.82) in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 334.50 ($4.37).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 13th will be paid a GBX 3.52 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a yield of 1.27%. This is a positive change from Grainger’s previous dividend of $1.74.

Grainger Company Profile (LON:GRI)

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, manages, and rents residential properties in the United Kingdom The company operates through three segments: Residential, Development, and Funds. It also provides fund management, asset management, and property management services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

