Gramercy Property Trust (GPT) Receives $25.38 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Gramercy Property Trust (NYSE:GPT) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.38.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gramercy Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 24th.

Get Gramercy Property Trust alerts:

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Gramercy Property Trust during the second quarter worth $146,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Gramercy Property Trust during the third quarter worth $168,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gramercy Property Trust during the second quarter worth $200,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gramercy Property Trust during the third quarter worth $204,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Gramercy Property Trust during the third quarter worth $223,000. 86.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GPT remained flat at $$27.48 during midday trading on Friday. Gramercy Property Trust has a 1-year low of $21.12 and a 1-year high of $31.26.

Gramercy Property Trust Company Profile

Gramercy Property Trust is a leading global investor and asset manager of commercial real estate. The Company specializes in acquiring and managing high quality, income producing commercial real estate leased to high quality tenants in major markets in the United States and Europe.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Gramercy Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gramercy Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.