Granite Investment Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 77,511 Obalon Therapeutics Inc (OBLN)

Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Obalon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OBLN) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 77,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Obalon Therapeutics by 288.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 56,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 42,100 shares in the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S increased its stake in shares of Obalon Therapeutics by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 315,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 67,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interwest Venture Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Obalon Therapeutics by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Interwest Venture Management Co. now owns 3,552,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,901 shares in the last quarter. 33.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Obalon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of Obalon Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of Obalon Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Obalon Therapeutics from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Obalon Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.63.

OBLN stock opened at $1.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 4.85 and a quick ratio of 4.58. Obalon Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $1.46 and a one year high of $8.63.

Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 million. Obalon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 178.84% and a negative return on equity of 80.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Obalon Therapeutics Inc will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

About Obalon Therapeutics

Obalon Therapeutics, Inc, a vertically integrated medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing medical devices to treat obese and overweight people by facilitating weight loss. It offers the Obalon balloon system designed to provide weight loss in obese patients. Obalon Therapeutics, Inc was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

