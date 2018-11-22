Gratus Capital LLC Has $5.22 Million Position in Prudential Financial Inc (PRU)

Gratus Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,490 shares during the quarter. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $5,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PRU. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 92,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,330,000 after purchasing an additional 19,521 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 71,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,207,000 after purchasing an additional 5,793 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vantage Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Drexel Morgan & Co. purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc acquired 880,000 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $22,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Sleyster sold 23,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.74, for a total value of $2,323,942.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,760,782.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on PRU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Prudential Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.31.

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $91.04 on Thursday. Prudential Financial Inc has a twelve month low of $89.10 and a twelve month high of $127.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $37.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.44.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.01). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $14.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Prudential Financial Inc will post 12.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 26th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 23rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.03%.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through U.S. Individual Solutions, U.S. Workplace Solutions, Investment Management, and International Insurance divisions.

