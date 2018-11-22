Gratus Capital LLC Invests $7.15 Million in KLA-Tencor Corp (KLAC) Stock

Gratus Capital LLC acquired a new position in KLA-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 70,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,147,000. KLA-Tencor accounts for about 1.0% of Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in KLA-Tencor by 187.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in KLA-Tencor by 905.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Exane Asset Management bought a new position in KLA-Tencor in the 2nd quarter valued at $165,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in KLA-Tencor in the 2nd quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in KLA-Tencor by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. 92.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get KLA-Tencor alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on KLAC shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of KLA-Tencor from $128.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of KLA-Tencor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Evercore ISI raised shares of KLA-Tencor from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of KLA-Tencor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KLA-Tencor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. KLA-Tencor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.54.

In related news, insider Richard P. Wallace sold 12,308 shares of KLA-Tencor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.36, for a total value of $1,444,466.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,884,078.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 632 shares of KLA-Tencor stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.74, for a total transaction of $59,243.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,516 shares of company stock worth $3,310,114. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

KLA-Tencor stock opened at $94.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.45. The firm has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.55. KLA-Tencor Corp has a fifty-two week low of $84.59 and a fifty-two week high of $123.96.

KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. KLA-Tencor had a net margin of 22.05% and a return on equity of 93.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that KLA-Tencor Corp will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. KLA-Tencor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.50%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/22/gratus-capital-llc-invests-7-15-million-in-kla-tencor-corp-klac-stock.html.

About KLA-Tencor

KLA-Tencor Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

See Also: How analysts view the yield curve



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA-Tencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA-Tencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.