Gratus Capital LLC Sells 1,866 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS)

Gratus Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 5.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,890 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,866 shares during the quarter. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ronna Sue Cohen increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 34.9% during the third quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 27,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 7,193 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth about $260,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.3% during the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 119,531 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,954,000 after buying an additional 3,802 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 26.3% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 6,695 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.6% during the third quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,460,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on UPS shares. Goldman Sachs Group set a $150.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Citigroup lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.66.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $108.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $93.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.14. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.45 and a 52 week high of $135.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82. The company had revenue of $17.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.48 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 307.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 19th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 16th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.57%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

