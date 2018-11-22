Great Western Bancorp Inc (GWB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GWB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. ValuEngine cut Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $37.00 target price on Great Western Bancorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th.

Get Great Western Bancorp alerts:

In other news, insider Kenneth James Karels sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $206,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,318,812. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas Richard Bass sold 1,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $55,135.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,958 shares in the company, valued at $750,391.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,822 shares of company stock worth $299,823. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $127,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Great Western Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $248,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Great Western Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $268,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Great Western Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $283,000. Finally, HRT Financial LLC bought a new position in Great Western Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $317,000.

Shares of GWB stock opened at $36.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.58. Great Western Bancorp has a twelve month low of $31.54 and a twelve month high of $46.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.06). Great Western Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 28.43%. The firm had revenue of $121.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.89 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Great Western Bancorp will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 8th. Great Western Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

Great Western Bancorp Company Profile

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agribusiness banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing savings and money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time certificates of deposits, as well as NOW accounts.

Recommended Story: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Great Western Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Western Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.