GreenPower Motor (GPV) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.44

GreenPower Motor Company Inc (CVE:GPV)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.44 and last traded at C$0.44, with a volume of 13010 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.43.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 361.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.47.

About GreenPower Motor (CVE:GPV)

GreenPower Motor Company Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets. It offers all-electric low floor transit style buses, all-electric high floor school or shuttle buses, and all-electric double decker buses. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

