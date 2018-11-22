Georgian Mining Corp (LON:GEO) insider Gregory Kuenzel ACA bought 250,000 shares of Georgian Mining stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share, for a total transaction of £17,500 ($22,866.85).

Shares of LON GEO opened at GBX 6.95 ($0.09) on Thursday. Georgian Mining Corp has a 1 year low of GBX 8.70 ($0.11) and a 1 year high of GBX 25.38 ($0.33).

Get Georgian Mining alerts:

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Gregory Kuenzel ACA Buys 250,000 Shares of Georgian Mining Corp (GEO) Stock” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/22/gregory-kuenzel-aca-buys-250000-shares-of-georgian-mining-corp-geo-stock.html.

About Georgian Mining

Georgian Mining Corporation engages in the exploration and development of copper and gold properties in Georgia and Austria. The company's principal property is the Kvemo Bolnisi copper-gold project located in Georgia. It also holds interests in the Tsitsel Sopeli project; the Dambludka base and precious metal project; the Khrami project; and David Garedji copper-gold project located in Georgia, as well as the Walchen Copper Gold VMS project situated in Austria.

Further Reading: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for Georgian Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Georgian Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.