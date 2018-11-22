Gresham House Strategic PLC Announces Dividend of GBX 8.75 (GHS)

Gresham House Strategic PLC (LON:GHS) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.75 ($0.11) per share on Friday, December 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:GHS remained flat at $GBX 922.50 ($12.05) during trading hours on Thursday. 2,775 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,588. Gresham House Strategic has a 1 year low of GBX 800 ($10.45) and a 1 year high of GBX 935 ($12.22).

In related news, insider David R. W. Potter bought 2,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 992 ($12.96) per share, for a total transaction of £24,998.40 ($32,664.84).

Gresham House Strategic Company Profile

Gresham House Strategic plc, formerly SPARK Ventures plc, is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The Company invests primarily in the United Kingdom and European smaller public companies, applying private equity type of techniques and due diligence, alongside a value investment philosophy to construct a portfolio.

