GRIFOLS S A/S (GRFS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Grifols, S.A., operates in the pharmaceutical-hospital sector engaged in the research, development and retailing of plasma derivates, products for intravenous therapy, clinical nutrition, diagnostic and hospital logistics systems. The Company operates its business through three divisions: Bioscience Division, Diagnostic Division and Hospital Division. The Bioscience division is engaged in the research, development, production and commercialization of plasma derivates. Diagnostic Division focuses on researching, developing, manufacturing and marketing diagnostics products for laboratory analysis, including products for Hospital Blood Banks and Transfusion Centers. Hospital Division provides non-biological products used in hospital pharmacies, surgery, nutritional support, fluid therapy and for other therapeutic uses. Grifols, S.A. is based in Barcelona, Spain. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded GRIFOLS S A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. BidaskClub upgraded GRIFOLS S A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Santander upgraded GRIFOLS S A/S from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. UBS Group cut GRIFOLS S A/S from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on GRIFOLS S A/S from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. GRIFOLS S A/S presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.50.

Shares of GRIFOLS S A/S stock opened at $20.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.18. GRIFOLS S A/S has a 12 month low of $17.47 and a 12 month high of $25.18.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.2283 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. This is a boost from GRIFOLS S A/S’s previous special dividend of $0.01. This represents a yield of 2.25%. GRIFOLS S A/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.45%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in GRIFOLS S A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at about $333,000. Opus Point Partners Management LLC boosted its holdings in GRIFOLS S A/S by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Opus Point Partners Management LLC now owns 16,445 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 4,003 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in GRIFOLS S A/S by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 18,818 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 3,539 shares during the period. AMP Capital Investors Ltd purchased a new stake in GRIFOLS S A/S during the 2nd quarter valued at about $438,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in GRIFOLS S A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at about $438,000. Institutional investors own 20.02% of the company’s stock.

Grifols, SA, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and distributes biological medicines on plasma derived proteins in the United States, Canada, Spain, rest of the European Union, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital, Bio Supplies, and Others.

