GTY Technology (GTYH) & Global Cord Blood (CO) Critical Contrast

GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH) and Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Dividends

Global Cord Blood pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. GTY Technology does not pay a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares GTY Technology and Global Cord Blood’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GTY Technology N/A N/A $3.86 million N/A N/A Global Cord Blood $149.34 million 5.36 $37.79 million N/A N/A

Global Cord Blood has higher revenue and earnings than GTY Technology.

Profitability

This table compares GTY Technology and Global Cord Blood’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GTY Technology N/A 92.68% 0.83% Global Cord Blood 25.36% 7.79% 4.15%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

51.3% of GTY Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.1% of Global Cord Blood shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of GTY Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

GTY Technology has a beta of -0.11, meaning that its share price is 111% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Cord Blood has a beta of 0.51, meaning that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for GTY Technology and Global Cord Blood, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GTY Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Global Cord Blood 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Global Cord Blood beats GTY Technology on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GTY Technology

GTY Technology Holdings Inc. does not have significant operations. It intends on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company primarily focuses on identifying, acquiring, and operating business in the technology industry, including software and services. GTY Technology Holdings Inc. was founded in 2016 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Global Cord Blood

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services. As of March 31, 2018, it had three operating cord blood banks in the Beijing municipality, the Guangdong province, and the Zhejiang province. The company was formerly known as China Cord Blood Corporation and changed its name to Global Cord Blood Corporation in March 2018. Global Cord Blood Corporation is based in Central, Hong Kong. Global Cord Blood Corporation is a subsidiary of Nanjing Ying Peng Hui Kang Medical Industry Investment Partnership (Limited Partnership).

