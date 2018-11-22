Halliburton (HAL) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $31.50

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $31.50 and last traded at $31.54, with a volume of 353530 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.99.

HAL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays set a $52.00 price target on Halliburton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. HSBC cut their price target on Halliburton to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Halliburton in a research report on Monday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $51.00 price target on Halliburton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.60.

The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $27.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.07.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The oilfield services company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.02%.

In other news, VP Anne L. Beaty sold 1,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.23, for a total transaction of $43,838.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James S. Brown sold 15,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total transaction of $648,034.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HAL. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Halliburton in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Avestar Capital LLC increased its holdings in Halliburton by 1,159.6% in the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Halliburton in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Sun Life Financial INC increased its holdings in Halliburton by 1,170.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 2,375 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in Halliburton in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

