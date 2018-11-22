Hanover Insurance Group Inc (THG) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 286,716 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 15,400 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Hanover Insurance Group were worth $35,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Hanover Insurance Group in the second quarter valued at $179,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Hanover Insurance Group in the second quarter valued at $209,000. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in Hanover Insurance Group in the second quarter valued at $298,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Hanover Insurance Group by 25.4% in the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC acquired a new position in Hanover Insurance Group in the second quarter valued at $520,000. 84.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:THG opened at $110.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 0.98. Hanover Insurance Group Inc has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $131.44.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on THG shares. Sandler O’Neill downgraded shares of Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $140.00 target price on shares of Hanover Insurance Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd.

In related news, EVP J Kendall Huber sold 16,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total value of $1,851,643.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Chaucer, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial coverages, such as inland marine, specialty program business, management and professional liability, surety, and specialty property, as well as monoline general liability, umbrella, healthcare, and miscellaneous commercial property insurance products.

