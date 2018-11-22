HAP Trading LLC Has $417,000 Stake in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (PTEN)

HAP Trading LLC lifted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 26.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,398 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,104 shares during the period. HAP Trading LLC’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 11.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 246,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,225,000 after purchasing an additional 25,600 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 2.9% in the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 254,784 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,359,000 after buying an additional 7,117 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 237.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,301,105 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $73,592,000 after buying an additional 3,024,974 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 8.0% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 46,512 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 3,433 shares during the period. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the third quarter worth about $605,000. Institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

PTEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Thursday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.88.

Shares of NASDAQ PTEN opened at $14.64 on Thursday. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.89 and a fifty-two week high of $25.03. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.30 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. Patterson-UTI Energy had a net margin of 2.27% and a negative return on equity of 2.29%. The business had revenue of $867.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.65 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 5th. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -20.00%.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Contract Drilling and Pressure Pumping. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in Texas, southeastern New Mexico, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

