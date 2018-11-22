HAP Trading LLC Takes $882,000 Position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (CCK)

HAP Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Columbia Asset Management purchased a new stake in Crown during the third quarter valued at about $110,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown during the second quarter worth about $187,000. Pennsylvania Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Crown during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crown during the second quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown during the second quarter worth about $220,000.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Crown from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Crown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Crown from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Crown from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.56.

Crown stock opened at $48.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. The stock has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.41. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.09 and a 1-year high of $62.27.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. Crown had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 59.62%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. Crown’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products for consumer goods in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its primary products include steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage products; and metal vacuum closures, steel crowns and caps.

