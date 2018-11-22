Hartford Investment Management Co. Buys 5,954 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (CNP)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,954 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $1,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CNP. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1,372.0% during the second quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 4,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,869 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 649.6% during the second quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,612 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2,962.2% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 6,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 422.1% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 5,171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Scott M. Prochazka sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $108,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CNP opened at $27.81 on Thursday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $24.81 and a one year high of $30.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.43.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. CenterPoint Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.02%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CNP. Barclays set a $31.00 target price on CenterPoint Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Friday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. ValuEngine raised CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. CenterPoint Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.44.

CenterPoint Energy Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

