Hartford Investment Management Co. Cuts Stake in Michael Kors Holdings Ltd (KORS)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its holdings in Michael Kors Holdings Ltd (NYSE:KORS) by 17.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,151 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock after selling 5,204 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Michael Kors were worth $1,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AMP Capital Investors Ltd raised its position in Michael Kors by 8.5% during the second quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 273,946 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock worth $18,246,000 after acquiring an additional 21,554 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Michael Kors by 42.5% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 108,969 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock valued at $7,258,000 after purchasing an additional 32,494 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Michael Kors by 3.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 503,100 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock valued at $33,506,000 after purchasing an additional 15,100 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Michael Kors by 7.9% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 12,588 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Michael Kors by 537.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 123,756 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock valued at $8,241,000 after purchasing an additional 104,344 shares during the period. 85.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Michael Kors from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Michael Kors in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Michael Kors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 16th. UBS Group lowered shares of Michael Kors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Michael Kors from $74.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Michael Kors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.36.

KORS stock opened at $45.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.48. Michael Kors Holdings Ltd has a 52 week low of $43.05 and a 52 week high of $75.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.39.

Michael Kors (NYSE:KORS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The lifestyle brand reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.18. Michael Kors had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 36.66%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. Michael Kors’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Michael Kors Holdings Ltd will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Michael Kors news, insider Michael David Kors sold 179,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.62, for a total transaction of $13,245,710.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John D. Idol sold 6,676 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total transaction of $435,675.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 516,516 shares of company stock worth $36,817,667 over the last 90 days. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Michael Kors Company Profile

Michael Kors Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

